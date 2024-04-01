Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KWR opened at $205.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $221.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quaker Chemical

About Quaker Chemical

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.