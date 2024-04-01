Weaver Consulting Group Grows Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 199.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $49.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.