Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 956 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

