Weaver Consulting Group Acquires New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after acquiring an additional 464,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 64,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.1 %

BTI stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

