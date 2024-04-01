Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Position Reduced by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,751,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period.

Shares of BDEC opened at $40.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

