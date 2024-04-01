Weaver Consulting Group Sells 600 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 68.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 94,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:PMAR opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

