iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Trimmed by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $54.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

