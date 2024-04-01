Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,737,390,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS JEMA opened at $36.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

