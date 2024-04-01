Weaver Consulting Group Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $72,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.0 %
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.