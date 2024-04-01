Weaver Consulting Group Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $55.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.