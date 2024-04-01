Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 1,489,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 333.4 days.

Shares of RNECF opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

