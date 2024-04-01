Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 1,489,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 333.4 days.
Renesas Electronics Price Performance
Shares of RNECF opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $21.20.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
