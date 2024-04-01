Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Grows By 28.6%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Smiths Group has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $23.22.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

