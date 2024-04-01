Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 29th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Sherritt International Price Performance
Shares of SHERF opened at $0.21 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.
Sherritt International Company Profile
