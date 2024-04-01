Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $160.69 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Request token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $160.69 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014949 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00023144 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00014473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,036.52 or 1.00103301 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00142127 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.16089906 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $5,419,146.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

