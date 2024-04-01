Request Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $160.69 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014949 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00023144 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00014473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,036.52 or 1.00103301 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00142127 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.16089906 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $5,419,146.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.