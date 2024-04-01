DigiByte (DGB) Price Up 28.9% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. DigiByte has a total market cap of $312.96 million and $81.91 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,964.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.53 or 0.00925516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.00149255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00053476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00179432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00139430 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000611 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,921,926,242 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

