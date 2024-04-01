Baron Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,245 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $101.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $76.12 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

