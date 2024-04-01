The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Raised by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $345.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $220.22 and a one year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

