Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of DEO opened at $148.45 on Monday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.68.
Diageo Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
