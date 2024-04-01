JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $134.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.