Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Position Raised by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 7.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Allegion by 19.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 5.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALLE

Allegion Trading Down 0.2 %

Allegion stock opened at $134.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.