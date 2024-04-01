JLB & Associates Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.84.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $227.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.70 and its 200-day moving average is $181.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

