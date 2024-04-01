JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,460 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 64.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $122.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $128.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

