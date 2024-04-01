JLB & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 5,000 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Buckle by 408.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $40.63 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Buckle’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

