Weaver Consulting Group Sells 7,452 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.