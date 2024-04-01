iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.14% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.44 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

