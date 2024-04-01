Baron Financial Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 1.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $106.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

