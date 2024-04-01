Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Declines By 6.5%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLRB shares. StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

