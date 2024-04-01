Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 11.6% in March

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

BCV opened at $15.99 on Monday. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Featured Articles

