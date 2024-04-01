Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DNNGY opened at $18.64 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

