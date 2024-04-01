Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Update

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anterix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Anterix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 236,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Anterix by 108.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Anterix in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Anterix Stock Performance

ATEX opened at $33.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.46 million, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.68. Anterix has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 447.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

