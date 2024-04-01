CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in March

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,800 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 637,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.6 days.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $3.47 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

