Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Update

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,115.12% and a negative return on equity of 54.73%. Analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Therapeutics news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,725.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,509 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1,142.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

