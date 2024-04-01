Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Motors were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,562,000 after acquiring an additional 201,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

