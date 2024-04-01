AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stake Boosted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AerCap were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AerCap by 105.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AerCap by 589.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of AER opened at $86.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $87.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

