Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 38 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,078,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 535.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $438.44 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $440.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

