Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $344,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Yum China were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. HSBC reduced their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

