State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in State Street were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

