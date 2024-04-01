1,337 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $208.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.25. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

