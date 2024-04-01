Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $219,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

In related news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT stock opened at $303.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.60 and a 1-year high of $309.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. UBS Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

