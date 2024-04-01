Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $107.54 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $107.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCCO

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.