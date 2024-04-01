Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 315.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86,148 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.50 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $478.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

