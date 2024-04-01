Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 4,508 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 28.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group raised Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCBC

Macatawa Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.