SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.