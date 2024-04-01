Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth $49,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

