CashBackPro Price Reaches $16.23 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.23 or 0.00023245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $941,809.48 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00014927 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00014636 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,764.44 or 0.99929965 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00141355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,248 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 16.39738235 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,382,597.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.