Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Get Comerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comerica

Comerica Stock Up 0.4 %

CMA stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $63,548,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.