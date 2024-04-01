Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Reaches $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 90.9% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $13.68 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.82 or 0.05097625 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00075506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00026484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004233 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

