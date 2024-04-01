FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.55

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This is a positive change from FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 47.2% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

