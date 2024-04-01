FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.55

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.
FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.
FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This is a positive change from FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.
