The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.98

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.98 and last traded at $103.98, with a volume of 451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 524.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 83,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69,713 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

